Committee Forms to Help Local Flood Victims

Volunteers are forming a new committee to help those who were affected by last month’s flooding. The Southeastern Wisconsin Disaster Recovery Committee is made up of different area groups, charities, and churches. The group is dedicated to meeting the long term needs of those who suffered in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. They had their first meeting yesterday with the stated goal of meeting both financial and other needs as well as volunteers to help with projects. Members are needed for the various planned subcommittees. Any one interested in helping out should attend the committee’s next meeting on Wednesday September 6th at 4 PM at the Kenosha County Center on Highway 50 in Bristol.