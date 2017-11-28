Committee Votes to Review City Hall Safety
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 8:26 AM

The Kenosha Police Department may review safety measures at the Kenosha Municipal Building. That comes after the Public Safety and Welfare Committee passed a resolution last night to review safety measures after the nationwide violence in numerous venues including schools and houses of worship. If passed by the city council, the police chief or his designee will conduct a security audit of the various rooms and chambers in the building and offer recommendations back to the council. The last such audit was done in 2001.

Related Content

Trump Coming to Wisconsin
Kenosha Man Dies in Plane Crash
Walker abandons Interstate 94 project near Milwauk...
KUSD Approves Teacher Bonuses
Mackay Murder Trial Set for May 2018
State Assembly Passes CBD Oil Bill
Comments