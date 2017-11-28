Committee Votes to Review City Hall Safety

The Kenosha Police Department may review safety measures at the Kenosha Municipal Building. That comes after the Public Safety and Welfare Committee passed a resolution last night to review safety measures after the nationwide violence in numerous venues including schools and houses of worship. If passed by the city council, the police chief or his designee will conduct a security audit of the various rooms and chambers in the building and offer recommendations back to the council. The last such audit was done in 2001.