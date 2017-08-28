Condo Fire Forces Evacuation

Several residents were evacuated Saturday afternoon after a condo fire downtown. The blaze began on a third floor balcony of a condo at 57th street and 4th avenue. Crews were called to extinguish the flames just before 5:30 PM. It remains unclear what ignited the fire but no one was injured and everyone escaped quickly. The inside of the unit suffered smoke damage but there was little damage to the rest of the building. The balcony appeared to be empty at the time the fire began.