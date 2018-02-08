Congressional Hopeful Criticizes Beth’s Comments

A handful of people expressed their displeasure at Sheriff David Beth’s comments at this week’s County Board meeting. Four people criticized the sheriff for making comments about warehousing repeat offenders and criminals who have reached a certain threshold with their criminal record at a press conference two weeks ago. Among the speakers during public comments was Cathy Myers, who is running against fellow Democrat Randy Bryce to take on House Speaker Paul Ryan in November. Myers, who has struggled to gain traction against the nationally known Bryce, accused Beth of using “racist dog whistles” in his comments. Beth was not present either at the committee meeting where Myers made her comments nor at the full board meeting later in the night. He did write a letter of apology after both the NAACP and Congregations United to Serve Humanity were critical of his comments. After the two groups protested at the Kenosha County Safety building last week Beth told the Kenosha News that he meant everything he said at the press conference.