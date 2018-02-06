Conservative group launches $1.5 million ads against Baldwin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative group has launched a new $1.5 million ad campaign against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, adding to the more than $3 million that has already been spent targeting the Democratic incumbent.

Concerned Veterans for America announced the new television and digital ad buy on Tuesday. The group is part of the Koch brothers network, which has pledged to spend up to $400 million on elections in Wisconsin and across the country this year.

The Center for Responsive Politics says $3 million has already been spent by groups attacking Baldwin. Another $2.7 million has been spent in support of Republican Kevin Nicholson. He is running against GOP state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

The new ad against Baldwin criticizes her handling of the prescription drug scandal at the Veterans Affairs medical facility in Tomah.