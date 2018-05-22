Contractor Takes Heat; Awarded Contracts From City

KENOSHA, WI–A Racine based contractor took some heat last night even as they were awarded two contracts from the city of Kenosha. A.W. Oakes and Sons were awarded the contracts for the city’s annual sidewalk, curb, and gutter replacement worth $795,610 and a contract for $553,432 to redo 71st street between second and seventh avenues.

However several alderman said that they would be keeping a close eye and demanding accountability from Oakes after issues arose with multiple projects last year, with allegations of shoddy work as well as many delays-especially along the reconstructed portion of sixth avenue.

Despite the concerns the city had to take the Oakes’ bid as it was the lowest-unless they wanted to send the projects back through the bid process-which would cause significant delays.