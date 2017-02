St Joe’s Sidney Cooks has been named to the McDonalds All American Team. She’s one of 24 girls from across the country to chosen for the team. She’ll play in the McDonalds All American Game on March 29th at the United Center. Cooks, who is committed to play for Michigan State next year says she excited to represent her team and her city. Cooks becomes only the ninth player all time from Wisconsin to be chosen for the team.