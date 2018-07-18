Council Approves Money For Fire Station Construction

The Kenosha Common Council approved more money for the city’s new fire station. Another 800-thousand dollars will be invested in the project, to be built on the corner of 52nd street and 22nd avenue, through the city’s capital improvement program. The money will be used for improvements to the soil that was underneath the former Bain School which was razed earlier this year.

Several members of the council raised concerns about needing to add more money. Council President Anthony Kennedy echoed a warning about something similar happening in the future. The warnings come as the council also approved the construction contract for the project to Stucky Construction of Waukegan.

They had the lowest bid for the project at $5.75 million. An additional $862,000 will be set aside for contingency costs.