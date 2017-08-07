Council to Consider $27 Million in Spending

The Kenosha City Council will vote tonight on whether to spend 27 million dollars on various projects, improvements, and land deals. On the agenda also is a measure which would finance the proposed Tax Incremental Financing district for the area around the former Dairyland Park. 13 million dollars will be spent for capital improvements such as road repair, public works projects, and the fire department among many other items. The council may also vote to up the amount it’s willing to spend on land to expand the Kenosha Regional Airport from 400-thousand dollars to 450 thousand dollars.