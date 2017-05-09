Council To Consider Sex Offender Ordinance Change

The Kenosha City Council may consider an ordinance that would change restrictions on where convicted sex offenders can live in the city. The Public Safety and Welfare Committee approved ordinance changes last night that would shorten the distance from a prohibited location where sex offenders could live from 25-hundred to one thousand feet. The changes stem from a legal battle involving Pleasant Prairie. The village’s restrictions on where sex offenders can live was struck down, with the court saying it amounted to keeping the entire Village off limits. Kenosha’s changes would also remove a rule banning offenders from living within six blocks of each other, but not near schools, youth centers and day-care centers.