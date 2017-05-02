Council Protests EPA Cuts

The Kenosha City Council passed a resolution to House Speaker Paul Ryan protesting federal cuts to the EPA. The council as well as Mayor John Antaramian are particularly concerned about brownfield grants which the city has used to clean up a number of properties. The grants help local communities clean up contaminated sites and redevelop the land. Kenosha has received 121-million dollars in brownfield project money since 1998. That money may be in trouble due to President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the EPA’s budget by one third. Current projects like the Chrysler Engine Plant clean up are not expected to be affected by the proposed cuts.