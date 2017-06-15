Council Set to Consider Legalizing Fire Pits

Fire pits may soon be legal in Kenosha, but not everyone approves. Kenosha Fire Officials say that they oppose a new proposed ordinance which would allow open fire pits in the city. Pointing to a fire that occurred last weekend where embers from a neighboring fire pit lit a garage on fire causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Guy Santelli, with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that allowing open burning would increase the risk of similar fires.

The proposal would have strict restrictions on use of the fire pits but Santelli says that isn’t enough.

The City Council will consider the measure Monday night.