County Board Members Cry Foul Over Kreuser Lease Authority

KENOSHA, WI–Three members of the Kenosha County Board cried foul over new authority granted to County Executive Jim Kreuser. Erin Decker, Zach Rodriguez, and Gabe Nudo were on the short end of a 19-3 vote this week which gives Kreuser the sole authority to enter into a lease agreement with a company for an adventure park west of the Pringle Nature Center.

The three were unhappy that the proposed agreement was not in documents given to board supervisors for the meeting. Decker complained that the final approval of the lease should lie with the board and not on the sole authority of the County Executive.

The lease allows Massachusetts-based Boundless Adventures LLC to operate the six acre park for 10 years, while the county receives a six percent share of the gross revenue, in year one, 6 and a half percent the next year, and seven percent a year after that. County Parks Director Matt Collins told the Public Works Committee and the Finance Committee that could come out to 75-thousand dollars a year.