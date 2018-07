KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha County Board is on the record as to what they think should be the 2019 property tax levy increase. The board passed an advisory measure last night on an 11-8 vote.

After nearly an hour and a half of debate as to what the levy should be, the majority decided on a maximum 2.5% increase.

While the measure is non-binding, some supervisors said it shows the direction they would like next year’s budget to go.