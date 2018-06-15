County Districts Awarded Safety Grants
By Pete Serzant
Jun 15, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

KENOSHA, WI–A handful of Kenosha County school districts are among the 20 statewide that have been awarded school safety grants. The most money went to Bristol School District, which received more than $22,000. Randall School got over $21,000 and both Brighton and Paris schools received $20,000.

The schools will add more safety upgrades with the money. Last month, Kenosha Unified was the first district to apply and then receive the grant money that was made available from the state after the Parkland, Florida shooting in February.

