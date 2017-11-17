County Finance Committee Approves Borrowing

Kenosha County is a step closer to approving the borrowing authority for the numerous projects in the Capitol Improvement Plan. The county needs to borrow 13-point-2 million dollars, but failed to approve the borrowing at it’s meeting last week. Now the County’s Finance Committee has made the authorization, along with setting aside 50-thousand dollars for flooding and other emergencies. Of that 13-point-2 million dollars 4-point-1 million will go for roads and infrastructure and 3-point-4 million is set for tech upgrades among other money for more projects. The full County Board must still approve the measure which it will take up on December 5th.