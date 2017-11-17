Kenosha County is a step closer to approving the borrowing authority for the numerous projects in the Capitol Improvement Plan. The county needs to borrow 13-point-2 million dollars, but failed to approve the borrowing at it’s meeting last week. Now the County’s Finance Committee has made the authorization, along with setting aside 50-thousand dollars for flooding and other emergencies. Of that 13-point-2 million dollars 4-point-1 million will go for roads and infrastructure and 3-point-4 million is set for tech upgrades among other money for more projects. The full County Board must still approve the measure which it will take up on December 5th.
County Finance Committee Approves Borrowing
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 17, 2017 @ 7:50 AM