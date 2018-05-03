County Hazardous Waste Program drop-off day is May 5

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser today is announcing this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Program.

“The Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Program is a FREE program and a great opportunity for Kenosha residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste in an environmentally friendly way,” Kreuser said.

As in 2017, e-waste (electronic waste) and refrigerant waste (items containing freon) will also be accepted again this year.

Everyone who lives in Kenosha County – the city, towns and villages – can dispose of their household hazardous waste, e-waste and refrigerant waste by bringing their waste items to the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, on Saturday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the only county-wide household hazardous waste collection date scheduled for this year.

Due to long lines and wait times in the past, City of Kenosha residents are encouraged to use the City’s hazardous waste and e-waste disposal programs. For more information, please visit www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling. Measures have been taken to reduce wait times at this year’s event.

Household hazardous waste items include: household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products.

Accepted e-waste items include: computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, iPods, TVs, VCRs, DVD, CD and MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. All e-waste items will be accepted free of charge.

Refrigerant waste items include: refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.

The following items will not be accepted: lead acid batteries, which include vehicle and power tool batteries, latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.

Lead acid batteries can often be recycled at retail establishments that sell batteries. It is suggested that residents call to confirm that a retail establishment will accept recycled batteries before dropping it off.

For more information regarding the Household Hazardous Waste, E-waste and Refrigerant Waste Collection Day, please visit Kenosha County’s website at www.kenoshacounty.org or contact the UW-Extension at 262-857-1945.

View the event brochure here.

View the event flier here.