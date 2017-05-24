A Kenosha couple faces domestic violence charges after an incident that involved a woman flagging down cars on Green bay Road. It happened Monday evening just before 7 PM near 60th street. The woman reportedly flagged down the cars, with three people eventually stopping to help. The woman said her children were in danger from her boyfriend. Authorities were called. Police found the woman’s boyfriend in the couple’s home with bite marks and other minor injuries. The woman also reportedly suffered a self inflicted wound to the head by repeatedly knocking it against the squad car window. There no indication that the children were in any danger. Alcohol is reportedly a factor in the case.