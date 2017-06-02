Crash Victim Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in Wednesday’s crash in Somers. 28 year old Darius Davis-Allen of Racine was killed when the car he was driving left the road and ended up in a ditch near Highway H by Shoreland High School. The passenger who was severely injured is identified as 24 year old Daniel Adler also of Racine. The accident happened shortly after midnight Wednesday morning and was the third separate serious crash in less than 24 hours in Kenosha County.