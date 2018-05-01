Crews Battle Fires For Third Straight Day

KENOSHA, WI–It was another bad day for fires in the Kenosha area Monday. A fire in Randall started shortly after 1:30 PM near the 40200 block of 106th street when a propane tank on the deck of a home exploded.

The blaze sent dark smoke in the air, and firefighters from around the area were called to help. That home suffered major damage.

Earlier in the day a kitchen fire at a southside Kenosha apartment building called out crews. The flames were out shortly after 9 AM. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There was a third fire, on the porch of a house on 22nd avenue near 69th street, reported. There was no major damage.