Criminal Complaint: MacKay Allegedly Strangled By Man She Met Online

More details have come to light in the murder of Olivia MacKay. MacKay was reportedly strangled to death after meeting two men she met on-line. One of the men, 17 year old Jamari Cook is charged with hiding MacKay’s corpse. According to the criminal complaint against Cook, he and 19 year old Daniel Tate allegedly met MacKay on July 23rd, with MacKay picking up both suspects before they went to the bandshell, then to Racine, and finally ending up back on the beach near the bandshell in Kenosha. Cook alleges that he left Tate and MacKay alone on the beach and looking back after he walked away, he saw Tate allegedly strangle MacKay and then hold her lifeless body under water for about five minutes. Cook then reportedly told investigators that he helped Tate wrap the body in two garbage bags and then dump her in a wooded area in Mt Pleasant. That’s where MacKay’s body was discovered the next day. Cook and Tate were arrested Thursday night. The teens were reportedly discovered when Tate allegedly tried to sell MacKay’s car on Facebook. Cook is also charged with concealing a crime and operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent. Tate is due in court Tuesday (8/8/17).