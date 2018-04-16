Cubs Postponed for Second Straight Day
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The series opener between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of poor weather. With light snow falling and the temperature around 30 degrees, Monday night’s game was postponed about six hours before the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 21. It was not immediately clear how the postponement will affect the teams’ rotations. Adam Wainwright had been scheduled to start for St. Louis, with Tyler Chatwood pitching for Chicago on Monday.

