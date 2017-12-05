CUSH Brings Homeless Protest to City Hall

CUSH brought its mission to help the homeless directly to the Kenosha City Council Monday night. Congregations United to Serve Humanity or CUSH held a procession from First United Methodist Church to Kenosha City Hall before addressing the city council about the lack of an emergency homeless shelter in the city. The organization has been putting the pressure on local officials to open such a facility to replace First Step Services which closed in the spring. The handful of protestors sang Christmas Carols prior to the meeting, then addressed the council, saying that 15-30 people could be at risk without the emergency shelter. The latest push for the new shelter comes in the wake of the death of 49 year old Darryl Peddicord who was found dead outside in a car lot last month. His cause of death was unclear but he reportedly had been a long time client at First Step. CUSH will be holding a memorial service for him on Friday morning. The group says that emergency shelter would serve those ineligible for other shelter such as the Shalom Center