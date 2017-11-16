CUSH Proposes New Emergency Shelter

There’s a new proposal for another homeless shelter in Kenosha. A group of protestors from Congregations United to Serve Humanity processed in Kenosha’s downtown area yesterday, and even rode the Streetcar to help raise awareness for their new proposal urging the creation of an emergency overnight homeless shelter. The Kenosha News reports that CUSH is asking for the shelter to be run by existing human service agencies and volunteers. It would be open from December 1st through the end of March and be aimed at those who do not qualify to use other facilities such as the Shalom Center. The proposal is seen as a way to replace First Step Services which closed earlier this year.