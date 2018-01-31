CUSH “Stands Opposed” To Sheriff Beth’s Comments

Congregations United to Serve Humanity is pushing back against comments made by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. In a statement issued Wednesday CUSH said they stand in opposition to Beth’s assertion that people convicted of certain crimes are “not worth saving,” should be denied recreational time and “just go away.” CUSH says that every person is deserving of dignity, and pushed back against the claim that other Wisconsin counties have a lower crime rate because they have stricter incarceration rules. CUSH’s statement said in part ” ‘Warehousing’ of people convicted of crime-especially people of color and poor people-has not worked and is not the solution.” The organization is calling on concerned citizens to express their concerns at the next Kenosha County Board meeting on Tuesday.

You can read the full statement here.