Customer groups want utility to set aside savings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Customer groups want regulators to force We Energies to set aside savings from closing the Pleasant Prairie power plant to stave off future rate increases. The Citizens Utility Board, the Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group and the Wisconsin Paper Council asked the state Public Service Commission late Monday to order the utility to set aside resulting savings. The groups want the utility to use the money to defray rates when it resets them next year. The groups estimate We Energies will save up to $217.5 million before the reset. We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze said in an email that closing the plant was part of a cost-saving plan that enabled the utility to freeze rates through 2019. She didn’t comment on setting aside the savings.