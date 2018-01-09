D.A. To Seek Higher Bond Against Alleged Drunk Driver

Authorities plan to ask for a high bond in a fatal drunken driving case. 38 year old Christopher Thayer is accused of allegedly causing the crash that killed 53 year old Djuana Latshaw on New Year’s Day. The accident also severely injured her 7 year old grandson who was in the backseat. The Kenosha News reports that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley plans to ask the court for a higher bond against Thayer. He is currently out of prison after posting 25-thousand dollars bond. The state filed a motion on Friday asking that amount be increased at 250-thousand dollars. Thayer faces charges of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing death and the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing injury. If convicted he could spend at least 10 years in prison. The next hearing in the case is set for Friday.