DA Denies Complaint Against County Supervisor

No personal, financial gain came with Kenosha County Supervisor Dennis Elverman’s 2012 vote to authorize the county purchase land to expand KD Park. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has denied the complaint filed by Annette Flynn after she learned Elverman, of Twin Lakes, has a verbal lease to store equipment from his landscaping company on the property. Elverman, chair of the Public Works/Facilities Committee, voted in favor of authorizing the county purchase the property from a bank. Graveley said the decision was made after review of Flynn’s complaint, other submitted materials and after meeting personally with Flynn and an investigator from his office.

Elverman said he was advised prior to his vote by Corporation Counsel there was no conflict and he did not need to abstain from voting.