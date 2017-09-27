More Dairyland Sale Details

We know more details about the sale of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park. The 225 acre site was sold to the Majestic Realty Company, based on the west coast. The sale comes after the city voted to create TIF District 22-worth about 6 million. Most of that money will be used to make improvements to the property-including the buildings, parking lot, and related improvements. The Kenosha News reports that there is also an old environmental issue with the site from a landfill that was operated years ago. Testing and clean-up of the area may be necessary before redevelopment becomes a reality.