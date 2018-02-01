Dallet invokes Trump in Supreme Court television ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet’s first television ad in the race invokes President Donald Trump.

The narrator of the spot released Wednesday says that Trump has “attacked our civil rights and our values” as an image of him is shown with headlines about “Obamacare” and a Great Lakes restoration project.

Dallet is then shown in her judicial robe as the narrator says, “She’ll protect them.”

Dallet is a Milwaukee County circuit judge running against Madison attorney Tim Burns and Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock. The two highest vote-getters in the Feb. 20 primary will advance to the April 3 general election.

Dallet’s campaign says her ad is running in Madison and Milwaukee.

Dallet is trying to run as a moderate in the race while Burns is courting liberals and Screnock is the choice of conservatives.