Dallet raises $500,000 for Supreme Court run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet says she has raised more than $500,000 in her run for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dallet’s campaign said Thursday it will report that she has nearly $389,000 cash on hand entering the Feb. 20 primary. Dallet initially gave her campaign $200,000 but nothing in the latest report.

Dallet is running against Madison attorney Tim Burns and Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock. Neither of them has reported their fundraising totals. The deadline is Tuesday.

Dallet has tried to position herself as the most nonpartisan of the three candidates in the officially nonpartisan race. Burns has been openly courting liberals, taking the unusual approach of stating his positions on political issues.

Screnock was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker and has been targeting conservative voters.