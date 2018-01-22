Dallet releases digital ad featuring dad of drug victim

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet has released a digital ad for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, featuring the father of a 15-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose.

Mike Keifer says in the ad released Monday that Dallet sought justice when she presided over the 2010 trial and sentencing of the man convicted of providing the drugs that killed Maddie Kiefer of Whitefish Bay.

Dallet faces Madison attorney Tim Burns and Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock in the primary. The two highest vote-getters will advance to the April 3 general election.

All three were meeting for a debate Monday night in Milwaukee.

Dallet’s campaign manager Jessica Lovejoy says the spot is not yet airing on TV, but may be placed in select markets later.