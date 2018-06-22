Dana Wachs drops out of governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The second Democrat in as many days has dropped out of the race for governor.

State Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire, announced Friday that he is ending his campaign and endorsing Tony Evers. His move comes after Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik dropped out on Thursday.

Evers had a double-digit lead over nine other challengers in a Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday. He is the state superintendent and the only candidate in the shrinking field who has been elected to statewide office.

Wachs says in his announcement that he will continue to work to defeat Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is seeking a third term.