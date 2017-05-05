Thursday was the National Day of Prayer with a local service being held at Christ the King Church on Eight Avenue and Library Park. About 40 people attended the service which featured hymns, prayers, and devotions from local pastors and other community leaders. The National Day of Prayer has been observed since the founding of the country but has been an annual event since 1988 after it was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.
Day of Prayer in Kenosha
By Pete Serzant
May 5, 2017 @ 8:47 AM