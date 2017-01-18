Deferring Fraud Against Seniors

State Sen. Bob Wirch has re-introduced a bill to combat a growing problem: scams targeting senior citizens. The legislation, which is currently being circulated for co-sponsors and has received bipartisan support, creates a civil cause of action for financial exploitation of a vulnerable person. Under the bill, a court must award such a person who can prove that he or she was defrauded up to three times the damages. Several states have already passed similar legislation. Wirch said awarding seniors triple damages will make such cases much more attractive to attorneys. He first authored the bill last year, however, the Republican majority did not give it a public hearing.