Demerits Added For Drunk Driving Offenses

One Kenosha alderman is looking to add demerit points for applicants who have committed a felony while driving drunk. Currently if you’re applying for a liquor, bartender or other license from the city of Kenosha, and you have been convicted of a third or fourth OWI you’re subject to a certain amount of demerit points. However if you’re convicted of causing bodily injury or death while driving drunk you would be subject to less demerit points on your record than any other felony would require. That revelation came to light recently after someone with that conviction on their record applied for license from the city. Now 17th district alderman David Bogdala tells WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he wants that to change. The License and Permit Committee approved the change this week, it now goes before the entire city council for a vote.