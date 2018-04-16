Democrat Berg to Challenge Sheriff Beth

KENOSHA,WI–Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will have a Democratic Challenger this fall. Andy Berg is a correctional officer in Racine and a member of the Kenosha County Board. The 40 year old will run as Democrat against Beth who is a Republican. Beth has run unopposed since he was challenged by former Sheriff Larry Zarletti in 2006. He has had Republican primary opponents in the past. If there is a primary in the race it will be on August 14th. The 2018 General Election is Tuesday November 6th.