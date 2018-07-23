Democrat Flynn, again, defends work for archdiocese

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Matt Flynn is once again defending his work as attorney for the Milwaukee archdiocese fighting priest abuse cases in the 1990s.

Flynn on Monday talked at length about his work for the archdiocese with the primary just three weeks away. Two Democratic state lawmakers and leaders of Women’s March Wisconsin have called for Flynn to drop out of the race over his work for the archdiocese, but he’s repeatedly refused and said he’s proud of it.

Flynn on Monday disputed an account of a meeting he had with a Catholic priest in the 1990s who claimed 10 years later that Flynn told him “not to worry” about accusations being made against him.

Flynn told reporters on a conference call that the priest’s account was not trustworthy.