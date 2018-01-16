Democrat Randy Bryce raises $1.2 million over 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Randy Bryce has raised $1.2 million over the last three months of 2017 in his run against Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Bryce’s campaign said Tuesday more than 80,000 people have made more than 102,000 contributions.

Another Democrat in the race, Janesville school board member Cathy Myers, raised just short of $183,000 and had $107,000 cash on hand. Bryce has not yet reported how much cash he has.

Myers says she has gotten more than 10,000 donations from more than 7,000 supporters to date.

Bryce is a union iron worker who made a splash on the national scene with his campaign launch video and colorful nickname of “Iron Stache.”

Ryan has not yet reported his fundraising totals for the quarter.