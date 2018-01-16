Democratic candidates report first fundraising reports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic candidates for governor are submitting their first fundraising reports, an early indication of support for the crowded field looking to take on Gov. Scott Walker.

State Rep. Dana Wachs raised more than $540,000, but that was fueled by $235,000 of Wachs’ own money.

Former Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn brought in $350,000, which includes $40,000 of his own money.

State firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell raised nearly $310,000 over seven weeks.

Former state Rep. Kelda Roys raised $163,000 in just 18 days.

And political activist Mike McCabe says he raised $104,000 through the end of the year. He’s refusing to accept any donations more than $200.

Walker has not yet filed his report, which covers fundraising and spending for 2017.