Democratic governor candidates face Friday deadline

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic candidates for governor who want to speak at the state party convention face a Friday deadline to prove they have collected enough signatures to get on the ballot.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party is forcing candidates to show they have collected the required 2,000 signatures before they will give them a speaking slot at the June 1 meeting.

The deadline for submitting the signatures with the state is the same day the Democratic convention kicks off in Oshkosh. That led the party to require the candidates to show they had met the 2,000-signature mark a week ahead of time if they wanted to speak.

Former state party chairman Matt Flynn is the only Democratic candidate to have submitted his signatures with the state. But several others said Monday they will meet the deadline.