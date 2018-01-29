Democratic gubernatorial candidates shake up staffs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Democratic candidates for governor have replaced their campaign managers in recent days just over six months before the Aug. 14 primary.

State superintendent Tony Evers campaign manager Nathan Henry said Monday he left the job last week as part of an amicable split. Henry is replaced by Maggie Gau, who has most recently worked for Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor.

Also last week, state Rep. Dana Wachs announced that his campaign manager Jake Hajdu had left following the adoption of a child. He was replaced by the deputy campaign manager Brita Olsen, the former political director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in the state.

And Kelda Roys hired political consultant Sonja Chojnacki (hoy-not-ski) as campaign manager, replacing Ted Dick. Chojnacki has worked on several campaigns across the country, including Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.