Democratic lawmakers call for Flynn to drop out

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Democratic state lawmakers called Tuesday for fellow Democrat Matt Flynn to drop out of the race for governor because he worked to defend the Archdiocese of Milwaukee against claims of sexual abuse by priests.

State Reps. Chris Taylor and Melissa Sargent, both of Madison, said that past work by Flynn makes him unfit to run. Flynn had no immediate comment, but he’s refused past calls to get out of the race because of his work for the archdiocese.

Flynn is one of eight Democrats seeking the nomination in the Aug. 14 primary for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November. Flynn, 70, is a former state Democratic Party chairman and a retired attorney living in Milwaukee.

Flynn worked as the attorney for the archdiocese from 1989 to 2004. Flynn has said he worked hard to settle the priest abuse cases and treat victims with dignity and respect. He said he put in place safeguards before he stopped representing the archdiocese in 2004 to make sure no priest accused of wrongdoing can be shuffled to another church.

The two lawmakers, Taylor and Sargent, said that Flynn “participated in keeping parishes and the public in the dark about dozens of these pedophile priests, placing children at risk of being sexually abused.”

Both the Women’s March Wisconsin and the National Organization for Women in May called for Flynn to end his candidacy, leading Flynn to say critics of his past legal work can “jump in the lake.”

Flynn and Sargent said that reaction demonstrates a lack of compassion and lack of understanding of the magnitude of the priest abuse scandal.

The increasing pressure on Flynn to drop out comes after two other Democrats — Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and state Rep. Dana Wachs — ended their campaigns last week.