Democratic Leaders Speaks Out About Replacing Ryan

KENOSHA, WI–With Paul Ryan stepping down from the First Congressional District, the Democratic Party in Wisconsin is hoping to take a foothold during this election season. Martha Laning, the chairperson of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer what constituents in the district are looking for…

Laning added that Congressman Ryan had lost touch with the district…

Right now, Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Meyers are running against six Republican candidates. The primary will be held August 14th. You can hear Lenny’s entire interview below…