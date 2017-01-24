Democratic State Lawmaker Wants Walker to Fire Sheriff Clark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker wants Gov. Scott Walker to remove Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from office, citing the deaths of four people at his jail last year and “repeated inappropriate” comments. Milwaukee Rep. David Crowley requested Clarke’s removal in a letter on Monday. Last week, a Milwaukee resident claimed Clarke had deputies question him for 15 minutes because he shook his head at him while boarding a plane. Clarke responded to the complaint by saying the next time someone does something similar “they may get knocked out.” Clarke has gained a national profile as an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has been mentioned as a possible candidate in his administration. Walker says Clarke and elected officials are “ultimately accountable to the people.”