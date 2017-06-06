Democrats Rally in Kenosha

State Democrats held a rally and Healthcare town hall meeting in Kenosha on Monday. The events began in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s downtown Kenosha office. State Rep Tod Ohnstad was joined by State Rep Chris Taylor of Madison and other Democrats. She told supporters that she believes there’s an attack on healthcare access, especially for women.

Taylor and her fellow Democrats panned the proposed American Healthcare bill which Ryan supported and passed through the House. A Town Hall Meeting was held after the rally-at U.A.W. Local 72, which focused again on healthcare concerns.