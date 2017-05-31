Dems Introduce Healthcare Proposal

(WI News Connection)–The new state budget is the priority in Madison but that doesn’t mean that items like healthcare insurance are being ignored. Wisconsin Democrats have introduced a series of bills they call the Wisconsin Health Care Protection Package. They say the bills are designed to make sure that no matter what happens in Washington, Wisconsinites will have access to affordable health care. According to Democrat State Senator Jon Erpenbach, the newAmerican Health Care Act allows states to make decisions about things like pre-existing conditions.

Erpenbach says that more than 300 thousand Wisconsinites would lose their health insurance if the American Health Care Act becomes law.