Dems Introduce Healthcare Proposal
By Pete Serzant
|
May 31, 2017 @ 5:55 AM

(WI News Connection)–The new state budget is the priority in Madison but that doesn’t mean that items like healthcare insurance are being ignored. Wisconsin Democrats have introduced a series of bills they call the Wisconsin Health Care Protection Package. They say the bills are designed to make sure that no matter what happens in Washington, Wisconsinites will have access to affordable health care. According to Democrat State Senator Jon Erpenbach, the newAmerican Health Care Act allows states to make decisions about things like pre-existing conditions.

ERPENBACH 1 0531…:15…of our communities.

Erpenbach says that more than 300 thousand Wisconsinites would lose their health insurance if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

Related Content

Fewer Than 20% of Ballots Case by Voters Without I...
Final Interviews for Fire Chief on Tuesday
Sheriff David Beth Reacts to Obregon Sentencing
Bernie Sanders Coming to Kenosha on Monday
New Info Released in Child Porn Case
Carthage President leaving School
Comments