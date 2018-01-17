Dems Notch An Unlikely Special Election Win
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 7:15 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Patty Schachtner says her victory in a special Senate election sends a message that voters are tired of negative politics.

Schachtner defeated Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow Tuesday in a race to replace Republican Sheila Harsdorf, who is now state ag secretary. It was a big upset for Democrats in a district that is usually reliable for Republicans.

Schachtner, the St. Croix County medical examiner and a Somerset school board member, says she ran a positive campaign and has always had a “be kind” message.

She says the win could be a bad sign for Republicans across the state later this year.

