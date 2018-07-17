Derrick Matthews Pleads Guilty

KENOSHA, WI–The brother of the woman convicted in her ex-boyfriend’s murder has pleaded guilty. Derrick Matthews admitted to driving his sister, Donna Matthews, to Michael Gayan’s house on July 4th 2016. Donna Matthews shot and killed Gayan with her brother’s gun.

Derrick Matthews pleaded guilty to second degree intentional homicide, which could land him in prison for six decades. Because he testified against his sister at her trial, prosecutors recommend Matthews spend the next seven years behind bars and then serve extended supervision. A second charge, aiding a felon, was dropped.

He will be sentenced in September.