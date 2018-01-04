More Details in Alleged Drunk Driving Fatal Crash

The man accused of hitting and killing a Kenosha woman in an alleged drunk driving crash made his first court appearance yesterday. 38 year old Christopher Thayer of Paris had reportedly been drinking for several hours on New Year’s Day at a bar on East Frontage Road. The criminal complaint says that at around 6:30 PM Thayer left the bar despite objections from staff and other patrons. Thayer left the bar and went westbound on Highway K at what one witness called “a high rate of speed.” About a half mile down the road, authorities say Thayer’s truck crossed the center line and hit the car driven by 53 year old Djuana Latshaw. Latshaw died from her injuries. Her seven year old grandson was in the backseat. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be OK. Thayer is charged with the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle causing death. If convicted he faces significant prison time. He’s being held on 25-thousand dollars bond.